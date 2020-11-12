Letter: Response to Cindy Shopoff

Share this:

Cindy Shopoff claims in her letter to the editor “Recently there were several fliers and/or ads that showed an address in Laguna Beach, where Larry Nokes has his law practice. This in (sic) not and hasn’t been the address of LL. At the formation we asked to use the address but the building owner declined”

Fact: The address on documents submitted to the city clerk and, I assume, to the FPPC by Liberate Laguna clearly show that as being 410 Broadway St. #200 Laguna Beach which is Larry Nokes’s office.

Was that address used without the permission of Larry Nokes? I doubt it. I have also been told that strategy meetings were held in Nokes’s office prior to city council and planning commission meetings. So please Ms. Shopoff don’t take all the residents to be totally naive. Liberate Laguna when it was started did indeed use the Nokes law office address as anyone who cares to review the documents submitted to the city clerk can plainly see. Voters who were made aware of this relationship made their own decision on whether the candidacy of Nokes was in the best interests of the residents or of the megadevelopers. And it appears from the fourth place finish of Nokes the decision was a resounding vote from the residents for a councilman who will put Laguna Residents First. This in spite of the fact that LL with its cadre of millionaires spent probably spent 5 times the amount of the George Weiss campaign.

Chris Catsimanes, Laguna Beach

