Letter: Remembering Carole Jean Carpenter Reynolds

We want to salute Carole Reynolds (and Jack). We also enjoyed conversation and cocktails from their favorite perch over the ocean on their Rockledge deck. In addition to Carole’s many referenced ‘good works’ in the arts, mention should also be made of her and Jack’s strong and long support of the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA). For many years they hosted visiting artists at their Rockledge home, allowing them the opportunity to paint the view from their deck. We will always think fondly of Carole and Jack Reynolds!

Ellen and Roger Kempler, Laguna Beach

