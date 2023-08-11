Letter: Stop robbing residents of parking spaces

Why is city council considering giving away more of our downtown parking spaces? On this week’s council agenda, there is an item by a new restaurant on Upper Forest Avenue (not part of the Promenade) to get a parklet. It would require two existing precious parking spaces. It would significantly expand the restaurant’s dining space, which means more customers and more need for parking. The owner would pay to build it and give the city an annual payment of $2,638 total for both parking spaces.

That doesn’t pencil out. Supposedly, the average parking meter revenue is around $4,500, according to city officials. But Forest Avenue’s parking revenue should really be compared to the estimated $6,731 per meter income at Lot 1 next to Coast Hardware, which is always full. So, the city gets $2,638 a year instead of, on the low side, $9,000 – or more realistically, $13,462 – it would normally earn off of meter fees.

Or is there something more insidious going on? Are we then going to be told that we don’t have enough parking (because they have given it all away for a pittance), and now we must build a new parking structure? And exactly who would be paying for this structure that only helps businesses and tourists? Tell city officials to stop giving away public land to businesses and stop robbing residents of needed parking spaces and income. Covid is over. Why are we even considering this?

Michèle Monda, Laguna Beach