Letter: When is it going to stop?

If you were a public official, how much would you spend to keep the public from knowing you behaved improperly on camera? Especially if you knew it wasn’t your money?

According to a public record act request, the city manager and the city just spent $45,000 in taxpayer dollars for legal fees with a specialized law firm to fight the release of the body cam video and any public records information about her traffic stop (there may be many more bills to be disclosed, as the city manager has only released amounts up to April 30).

When she was finally forced to release the footage, she had a PR firm create a misleading and “contextualized” version of the video for another $5,000. How many other people get that kind of free legal help paid for by taxpayers?

Apparently, the city releases many body cam videos of traffic stops, so why not this one?

Hopefully, we will learn how much more than the $50,000 was spent if the city ever answers the latest Public Record Act request. This $50,000 billing amount was requested in February – about six months ago – and that amount was only disclosed a few weeks ago. How long will the new request for all expenses take?

By making unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations against residents at a city council meeting – calling them out by name in an attempt to silence and publicly shame them – a defamation lawsuit has been filed against the city. How much will that cost us taxpayers?

Why are we funding a private defense fund for the city manager that only benefits her, not the city or residents?

The traffic stop legal expenses. The defamation lawsuit. A recent “unidentified” claim filed against a city council member she’s opposed to. And a potential mega-payout lawsuit for mishandling the Hotel Laguna and 14West hotel hostile takeovers. All in just the last year. Are there more lawsuits in the wings involving the city manager that taxpayers will be funding? When is this going to stop?

Jerome Pudwill, Laguna Beach