Letter: When is it going to stop?

If you were a public official, how much would you spend to keep the public from knowing you behaved improperly on camera? Especially if you knew it wasn’t your money?
According to a public record act request, the city manager and the city just spent $45,000 in taxpayer dollars for legal fees with a specialized law firm to fight the release of the body cam video and any public records information about her traffic stop (there may be many more bills to be disclosed, as the city manager has only released amounts up to April 30).
When she was finally forced to release the footage, she had a PR firm create a misleading and “contextualized” version of the video for another $5,000. How many other people get that kind of free legal help paid for by taxpayers?
Apparently, the city releases many body cam videos of traffic stops, so why not this one?
Hopefully, we will learn how much more than the $50,000 was spent if the city ever answers the latest Public Record Act request. This $50,000 billing amount was requested in February – about six months ago – and that amount was only disclosed a few weeks ago. How long will the new request for all expenses take?
By making unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations against residents at a city council meeting – calling them out by name in an attempt to silence and publicly shame them – a defamation lawsuit has been filed against the city. How much will that cost us taxpayers?
Why are we funding a private defense fund for the city manager that only benefits her, not the city or residents?
The traffic stop legal expenses. The defamation lawsuit. A recent “unidentified” claim filed against a city council member she’s opposed to. And a potential mega-payout lawsuit for mishandling the Hotel Laguna and 14West hotel hostile takeovers. All in just the last year. Are there more lawsuits in the wings involving the city manager that taxpayers will be funding? When is this going to stop?
Jerome Pudwill, Laguna Beach
Jerome, if the City would have spent half the time that was used to gin up a tortuous story that she “really didn’t lie” to the officer when she told him that she was speaking the the Police Chief we would know that the “Fishy Feces” saga where someone smeared the CM’s house with fish fertilizer was not perpetrated by Village Laguna or its supporters. And after what we have seen in the past three months with CM’s accommodations of Hornarkar the Chief of Police would do well to look at other groups. Unless of course he has already put it in the cold case file hoping the incident will be forgotten.
Strange how upset and aghast Ray, Whalen, the Democratic club leadership, Quilter and all those others were when the “Fishy Feces” escapade occurred. And contrast that with the deafening silence when MO with his armed thugs criminally trespassed into two properties that he did not own and caused damage orders of magnitude more than the clean up of the fish fertilizer. The police actually witnessed the damage in progress. The amount of the damage was a felony punishable by up to one year in prison and up to $50,000 fine for each participant. Yet instead of police arresting the thugs as required per section 100.2.2 of the Laguna Beach PD Manual they were more like Keystone Cops. Clearly thanks to the CM, Whalen, the City Attorney and Kempf who all had the legal documents to show that Hornarkar did not own the properties their instructions to the police must have been to not arrest anyone, especially their friend Mo. Else why would the police go against the requirements of their manual? The only way to get at the bottom of this continuing miscarriage of justice is for MOM to sue the city. Whatever the cost of the lawsuit and the damage award would, in the long run, save the residents money as these continuing multimillion dollar gifts to their friends now proposed would be greatly diminished. And of course we would be on the road to an honest and transparent city government.