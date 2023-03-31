Letter: Support Public Officials Who Support Transparency

I want to thank councilmembers Orgill, Rounaghi and Weiss for voting for transparency in city government and allowing residents to view the body cam footage for themselves of the city manager’s traffic stop. It took courage to buck the practice of the former council majority to hide everything from residents. It is a new day!

It’s disappointing that Mayor Whalen and Pro Tem Kempf didn’t seem to fully understand the significance of their positions on a public records request supporting transparency in our city government. Their denial of access to public information confirms they are officially anti-transparency public officials.

This means we can’t rely on them to represent constituents without their personal opinions and bias overriding the laws to protect us. These two councilmembers exposed their favoritism of a city employee. Denying the public request suggests that those they select to serve don’t have to answer to anyone and are above the law. Looking back over their terms and alliances, Whalen and Kempf haven’t taken their obligation to share information with residents seriously. Is that so residents can’t make informed decisions and hold officials accountable while conducting our city business? Why are they working for the interests of staff and not residents?

Their “no” vote to release the body cam footage undermines the purpose behind the California Public Rights Act – how residents hold public officials accountable and fight corruption. Without transparency and accountability by those governing us, a lack of trust evolves.

We are seeing an Us vs. Them city environment unfolding today. We must reject this type of governing and any public official who doesn’t support full transparency and accountability.

Michèle Monda, Laguna Beach