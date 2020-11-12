Letter: Thank You For Your Support

2020 has been a challenging year on all our lives between the pandemic, the O.C. fires, and election discord.

Thank you, Laguna, for electing me to serve you on City Council in the midst of all these stresses. I am touched by your support, particularly those of you who devoted your time, good wishes, and advice to my campaign.  For those who voted for someone else, I hear your concerns, too, about the future of our wonderful community. I’m not naïve enough to think a 160 or so vote lead represents a carte blanche endorsement. However, to paraphrase one of Lincoln’s speeches “with malice toward none, and fairness for all”, I will work to fairly represent you with a pledge of fiscal responsibility; giving residents’ interests an equal weight; and, protecting our unique beach, canyon and urban environments for us and future generations. I would also like to thank the other candidates for their thoughtful campaigns, and offer a big thanks to our postal workers and poll workers who worked long hours to deliver and count our ballots. Close to 85% of you voted in this election!  Congrats to all of you who actively participated in our great democracy.  It is a privilege to be able to serve you.

George Weiss, Laguna Beach

