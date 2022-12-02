Letter: Thank You Peter Blake

I wanted to formally thank Peter Blake for the time he spent with the city of Laguna Beach as a City Council member. Woefully short, to be sure.

However, in his brief tenure, I can honestly say that I was regularly moved by his “reasoned” responses to those who occasionally had a contrary point of view. Obviously, I’m only speaking for myself here, but I would hazard a guess that a great many of us didn’t even need to speak once we recognized how anxious he was to speak on our behalf. If that’s not the actions of an elected official I don’t know what is.

With the wealth of issues confronting a small coastal town on these angst-riddled Tuesday nights downtown, I’ve never seen anyone quite so adept. My oh my!

And what of his innate ability to get to the bottom of things, his attention to detail, and his open-mindedness? We should all be guided by what had arguably become a weekly tutorial on fairness.

So, I will publicly say, “thank you, Pete.” I hope I can call you Pete. You taught me more than you know. Good luck with the next stage of your life.

Mace Morse, Bluebird Canyon