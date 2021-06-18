Letter: The Party That Just Won’t Stop

We are all starting off a new summer looking forward to lots of fun. Everybody except the Kirby Family that is. The Kirbys have an impending court date (date yet to be determined) hanging over their heads. Thanks to the Historic Preservation Coalition, Village Laguna, and the Historic Architecture Alliance (which apparently consists solely of the Kirbys’ one next-door neighbor), the Kirby family’s future is still at risk. They still don’t know if they will be able to build their dream house or not.

I want to reiterate the many opinions that the litigators named above are being unfair, unreasonable and are downright wrong in their actions trying to bar this construction for an even longer and unknown time. This week Laguna Neighbors invited any interested parties over to see the Kirby house, see the plans and the parameters of the footprint, and meet the family and the members of Laguna Neighbors. With the exception of Ann Caenn, president of Village Laguna (who I give credit to for showing up), each and every person who came by was shocked and appalled at the, I quote, “absolutely ridiculous lawsuit.” Seeing an alley full of two story at-the-lot-line houses, most of which look like apartment buildings, versus the diminutive house the Kirbys are proposing, people were incredulous. Other reactions included: “Why is this happening?”, “This will be the smallest house on the block!”, “It needs so much work!”, and “This back part is obviously a later add-on.” (This “back part” is Village Laguna and the Historic Preservation Coalition’s main gripe). They all walked away disgusted and scratching their heads.

Why would anyone do this? To prove a point to the City? To wield their power over our little town? Or just because they can? Tell me what the point is. Please.

If these organizations have issues with CEQA enforcement why not work these grievances out with the City? Not with a lawsuit that falls in the lap of a young family with two small daughters who just want to live in a big enough house. Why block a family from building a home after they have already waited four years and done everything required of them by all the city departments including a 5-0 vote in favor by City Council. Do they think the Kirbys will be financially and emotionally unable to continue this fight and have to give up? This would constitute a “win” in the minds of Village Laguna and company while in reality it would be a travesty and an injustice.

With the support of a very large number of Laguna Beach residents and Laguna Neighbors, I can assure you that will never happen.

Village Laguna and Historical Preservation Coalition: Do the right thing and drop this frivolous lawsuit!

Mary Williams, Co-founder Laguna Neighbors