Letter: The tree must be removed

Regarding Ann Christoph’s recent Indy column, “Too Late Smart,” where she went to great lengths to describe the death of an oak tree near her home and her opinion of why it died. She then admitted that she presided over the death of nearly all of the mature trees in her own yard. Quite an admission from a landscape architect. She then went on to talk about her new cause, which is the diseased eucalyptus tree located at the round-a-bout at El Camino Del Mar that the city arborist, after a series of tests, assessed as dangerous due to root damage and liable to fall, causing property damage and, more importantly, threatening human injury.

Then comes Ms. Christoph’s column claiming that maybe the problem was the fault of the owner for putting in artificial turf in a small area of his yard, thereby causing damage to the roots by using Roundup to kill his grass followed by a “blanket’ of herbicides that were used under the artificial turf to inflict further stress on the tree. After consulting with the landscaper who installed the turf, I found none of this true. It turns out that the tree’s roots were damaged when the city dug up and replaced the sidewalk next to the tree, which the opponents of removing the tree are aware of. Here is my issue.

Once the city made the decision a year ago to remove the tree and the harm it might cause, one neighbor has campaigned to stop it and has enlisted a group of people, including Ms. Christoph, along with other members of Village Laguna. In so doing, they have subjected the homeowner, whose house would be in jeopardy should the tree’s roots give out, to a form of harassment.

Obviously, that homeowner, once notified by the city that the tree was diseased and that there was a possibility that the tree might collapse, had to fear for the security of his property and his family’s safety. They have also called into question the city’s very qualified arborist’s decision to have the tree removed.

Five city council meetings and 10 months later, nothing has been resolved. Were this tree to fall and harm or even kill someone, it would be an unforgivable tragedy. The city would be liable. Stop the harassment and take the tree down before it is too late.

Bob Mister, Laguna Beach