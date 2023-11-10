Letter: There’s Still Time to Vote

I agree, having all the poles down and wires underground seemed like a great idea, but when the Woods Cove Engineering was complete, neighbors were invited to meet at the Susi Q by a four by six inch non-descript white postcard with a tiny drawing, tinier type and a QR code, which wasn’t received by many, noticed by the small crowd at the Susi Q.

The reported assessments are $4,000 to $86,000. Bond rates are estimated at 7 percent but could rise as interest rates rise. Will they be eight, nine or 10 percent?

There’s a home of 2020 valued at $7 million with a $6,600 assessment. Down the street, a small fixer is $52,000. A 10+ unit condo each has a $10,000, while a multi-unit apartment building on same size parcel is $52,000. Does this sound fair? How about $14,000 add-on for “potential view?” Yes, you’re charged in advance of possibly building a second story!

Safety benefit? Twenty percent is justification under this project. Why aren’t utility companies contributing at least 20 percent each? Why are residents being asked to build infrastructure for the city and utilities companies? It isn’t a safety-first issue. It’s an aesthetic issue per the report – 70 percent to look pretty.

Aside from the early postcard notice, some didn’t receive ballots or again mistook them as junk. Why weren’t these in larger envelopes or color alerting us to the importance?

This project will not bring all wires underground. This neighborhood will still have nine supercharged poles to feed 380 homes. Are we safer or just 20 percent safer??

Why is the project engineer assisting block captains now? I find it a conflict of interest for a city employee to be helping a group that is pushing in favor of this project. As much as the city wants this, it is wrong. Residents must know the cons, not just the pros.

Aesthetics or safety? Do residents realize that other neighborhoods were funded by city and utilities, cash or “credits?” Shouldn’t this project be postponed until it is fair and safe for all? Forcing this onto older residents with fixed incomes will force them out of their homes to favor those concerned only about aesthetics.

You can change your vote: property owners can change or withdraw submitted ballots any time before the end of the public hearing. The submitted ballot must be surrendered prior to a replacement ballot being sent out.

Michael LaRiche, on behalf of The Woods Cove Neighborhood for NO