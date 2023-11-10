Public Pressure Sparks Release of Some Details Surrounding Former City Manager Departure

Council Says It Avoided Potential $3 Million Lawsuit by Settling with Dupuis
Laguna Beach City Council voted unanimously to waive the confidentiality and attorney-client privilege of certain closed sessions held July and August regarding former city manager Shohreh Dupuis’ claims of alleged harassment by council member George Weiss and the resulting settlement during its Nov. 7 meeting.
However, city council voted against the release of attorney Barbara Raileanu’s entire investigative report due to concerns it would expose the names of city employees who contributed to the investigation – potentially putting them in jeopardy.
Mark Orgill and Weiss voted in favor of its release, citing public transparency as paramount.
Out of seven claims Dupuis made toward Weiss, city-hired attorney Barbara Raileanu, who led the investigation, found “no discrimination on the basis of sex or national origin,” according to a public abbreviated memo released on Oct. 30. However, there was significant exposure to litigation, a possible retaliation claim, among other claims that would subject the city to more than $400,00 in legal fees, Mayor Bob Whalen explained.
In Raileanu’s memo, Dupuis alleged that Weiss became “aggressive, agitated and intimidating” during a meeting in July or August of 2021. The report also stated that Weiss became angry, raised his voice and pounded his fist on Dupuis’s desk in a separate Oct. 22 meeting. Finally, it states Weiss criticized Dupuis “openly, repeatedly and relentlessly” in his personal newsletter and in open city council meetings.
Raileanu’s findings reported these allegations to be sustained.
The investigation did not find that Weiss’ behavior towards the former city manager during the summer 2021 meeting to be based on Dupuis’ protected class. It also denied the allegation that, during that same meeting, Weiss had a “wet stain on the groin area of (his) pants due to inappropriate conduct.”
The memo also found Dupuis’s claim that Weiss said the Feb. 9 vandalism of her home was an “inside job” to distract from the release of records regarding Dupuis receiving a traffic citation to be unsubstantiated.
Finally, the investigation rejected Dupuis’s allegation that Weiss encouraged the public to make demeaning, hostile or unprofessional remarks about Dupuis in public forums, including social media.
“On July 18, Dupuis’s attorney Craig Scott sent a letter to Phil Kohn, the city attorney at the time, saying, ‘I’m requesting a settlement of 33 months of salary, plus attorney’s fees and a retirement from the city. And if not, I’m going to file a $3 million claim against the city,'” Whalen said during his summary of the related closed sessions.
During the July 24 closed session meeting, the city made Dupuis a counteroffer of 18 months of severance pay instead of the 33 she proposed. A week later, council members were updated on the investigation during another closed session meeting.
“Paying (Dupuis) roughly $450,000 was the least expensive way for us to get out of a situation that we found ourselves in, which was the threat of litigation, a $3 million claim, and I’m still convinced that it was the right decision from a purely financial standpoint,” Whalen said. “Reaching a settlement, putting it behind us, moving forward to select a new city manager and getting back to conducting the business of the city,” Whalen said. “If we had a lawsuit going on for two years with depositions from council members and city officials, it would have been a huge distraction. I didn’t think it was worth that. I think it would have been a negative for the city and the community.”
Weiss denied all of Dupuis’ allegations and thanked residents for their support throughout the investigation, adding that council members are not city figureheads but instead exist to serve residents.
“Asking meaningful questions that test the presumptions of the city manager and staff is not harassment,” Weiss said. “It’s called functional representative local government. Pointing out misrepresentations or omissions of information by the city manager is not bullying. It is accountability that supports informed decision-making by the council.”
At the Nov. 7 meeting, Weiss and members of the public remained dissatisfied with the partial release outcome, calling for full transparency and the entire investigative report to be made public.
Retired First Amendment and freedom of information attorney Jim Grossberg said Weiss wants the entire record of the matter made public so residents can evaluate the facts.
“California law requires complete release of the information if the public interest and disclosure outweigh any privacy interests served by secrecy,” he told council before the votes were cast. “As a consistent line of court decisions establish, this is just such a case. No blanket grant of anonymity to witnesses, or anyone else, is permitted, giving the compelling public interest in disclosure.”
“Alternatively, council can delegate the decision whether to release the records by appointing a well-qualified neutral attorney acceptable to all council members,” Grossberg went on to say. “No other alternative will dispel the cloud over council.”
Shohreh Dupuis officially left her position as city manager on Sept. 1. The now-retired city attorney Phil Kohn announced the decision after the city council met in a closed session on Thursday morning, Aug. 24.
Oh Boy, here we go.
I told you so!
As I wrote several times in comment sections back when, there WAS more to the picture than met the eye, than was disclosed publicly regarding shenanigan dynamics AND a settlement figure: More $$$ being attempted to be lifted from our coffers, more backdoor dealing too.
I likened it to an iceberg: 85% sub rosa.
The threat (purchase price for “just make it go away $$$”) was for $3 million, about 7 times what was settled upon.
Inflate the “asking price,” sue and settle, case closed? I don’t think so……this was and will remain a stain upon local governance and leave a distasteful aroma in CC Chambers. To believe otherwise is magical thinking for naive snowflakes.
Ironically, it’s actually about par for the course, the usual in these and many many civil litigation cases across the spectrum of similar instances (like personal injury litigation), not just employer/employee disputes but the environment, etc..
Shoot for the moon, knowing you might only hit a tree, but regardless a counter-offer like she received will suffice.
Put me in the corner of Mark (The Middle Path) Orgill’s statements, personnel’s names being redacted. I don’t see how that could solve or provide salve to any of the inflicted wounds—real or intuited. It wouldn’t progress anything of discernible value IMO.
Punish lower echelon people to what end, isn’t that a bit theatrical, over-reach?
These employees are already working in crazy town, if you catch them in a private, off-the-record confidential side bar.
Having been cajoled by another long time local to watch the hearing (hey, there wasn’t anything else on TV that night anyway), I was fascinated by the “depends on whose ox is gored” mindset of the 3 prevailing CC members.
Hence the party line: Let’s just put this all behind us, k? Ez-pz for them to say.
One must wonder as an intellectual exercise if it had been one of them, what would their form of reckoning and justice look like, what would they want, placate them, regarding their name and public image in the community?
If Mo’s successor’s depositions cough up any CC, CA or CM hairballs (skullduggery), maybe eventually the entire curtain will be drawn back and they’ll get a chance to see what the hot seat feels like?
That’s probably years down the road and settlements often have gag/disclosure clauses decreed by the court, all parties agree to these orders, sealed with harsh sanctions if divulged.
I also used the Humpty-Dumpty metaphor back when: Personally, after living here for 52+ years, I don’t see how healing or return to any normalcy can occur.
Scar tissue might form, but for those who claimed racism or chauvinism, or that pesky crime-of-the-century vandalism which was never “solved,” what now?
Limiting CC members to 2 terms and then they’re gone for good is one way to avoid politicians monopolizing and pursuing long term tactics that not only control year-by-year but undermine community core values.
A framer tills the soil, turns it over to avoid stagnant or under-performing crops, so should governance.
8 years is long enough, those that have or will hold on past that duration are not just fooling themselves but us.
Be an interesting question to ask CC candidates: Will you lobby and vow under penalty of seat removal to vote for term limits as a plank in your campaign?
Otherwise, here comes the new boss, same as the old boss.
The song remains the same: Retreads, which are never really safe to drive upon….although, as we’re seeing, they can be un-necessarily exciting and experimentally adventurous, filled with capricious capers!
Unfortunately, unlike AAA, there’ll be no road side assistance, just more calamity.
Frankly I am baffled that after overwhelming public input and the transparency positions taken by CC members Weiss the subject of the report and Orgill a participant in approving the CM separation agreement that Council Member Rounaghi made a motion to DENY any release – even a redacted report version which would have protected employees.
This from the newest elected who ran on improving our government transparency? It ok to ignore those accused and constituents who want answers and some resolve? Not my idea of practicing transparency folks.
Roger Butow
Thanks for chiming in on this latest embarrassing city leadership and governing mess. Don’t see this going away until this Council clears up the yet unresolved aspects of how this matter was handled and the damage done to Council member Weiss.
I am 100% in support of your statement:
“Limiting CC members to 2 terms and then they’re gone for good is one way to avoid politicians monopolizing and pursuing long term tactics that not only control year-by-year but undermine community core values.”
This really resonates after the controversies we have witnessed with two of our multi-term elected’s. Lessons learned about what happens when officials gain too much control and power. They stop listening. Time to move on in 2024 and get Term Limits adopted. Thanks.