Letter to the Editor: Water Bill Seems Excessive

I don’t know about everyone else, but I keep saving water and my water bill seems excessive. Maybe this is one reason why: There are two water agencies responsible for water here. There is the OC Water District (OCWD, our groundwater) and the Municipal Water District of OC (MWDOC, our imported water). The Grand Jury recommended combining these two into one (twice actually). Not surprisingly, while OCWD says of course this is a good idea, the smaller MWDOC says it is not. So nothing happens. This fits the pattern of no government ever voluntarily reducing itself in size. The benefits seem obvious, not the least of which would be cost savings. Do we really need two positions paying $421,000 and $350,000 to run these two agencies – not to mention the administrative duplications that exist? One strong agency with one voice would provide strong leadership in water conservation (kudos OCWD), more influence at all levels of government and again cost savings. Admittedly the two agencies provide water in different ways with different processes, and any merger would be complex. Yet it can be done and after all, the “what” should not be abandoned because we fear the “how.”

David S. Watkins, Laguna Beach