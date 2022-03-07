Letter: Trash Talk

Finally figuring out the difference between recycling versus actual trash, it’s time now to make a bucket list. Many options are available when talking trash. So have you guys figured out what to do with our new little green buckets?

My husband who is quick to redirect me on trash versus recycling has already embraced the new little bucket. Often I get busted for not sorting it right, the biggest boo boo is I don’t wash out the empty containers for recycle. Lately we have had lengthy conversations about bubble wrap. We have agreed to disagree.

As for the little green buckets and being picky about what stays inside, we have landed on keeping it outside. Now he is into making a brown paper bag liner because it’s considered compost material too, this makes it’s easier to keep our little bucket cleaner.

Walking the local hood, it’s fascinating to see what’s actually happening with the new little buckets. Some neighbors still have it out front, not sure what that means. Others, the ones who always have stuff in their yards (you know who you are. Your Christmas lights are still up) have taken it inside. If all this helps us go greener faster, it’s all good right?

I just miss the simpler times when sorting was something we did when doing laundry. Still doing rainbow loads and odd socks go to sock heaven, please don’t give up on me eventually I’ll figure this one out.

Gotta admit talking trash was more interesting when it wasn’t about trash.

Sue Graham, Laguna Beach