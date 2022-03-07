Letter: Celebrating Coach Selbe

Dear Laguna Beach High School Athletic Department,

I am writing to not only thank you, but to inform you of what I consider a very special gift to the students in the Girls Junior Varsity Basketball program. My granddaughter, Ava Gonzales, is a sophomore and became a part of this program this season. The man entrusted with her introduction to basketball is Coach John Selbe.

I am writing because I witnessed girls from all walks of life and experience be guided and coached in what I consider a very gifted way. As the season progressed I witnessed a team coatless out of the various participating girls’ levels of ability. As you know, Laguna Beach High School is at a disadvantage due to its low student census compared to other schools in the area that we compete with. Coach Selbe molded these girls into a team at a level that carried the day against the larger schools that had the benefit of having a greater pool of students to draw from. As a result, they won a decisive game Wednesday night coming out on top of their league for the season.

As the season progressed, I noticed a willingness on the part of the participating girls to listen to guidance and a coaching style that was firm but considerate. There is a delicate balance between coaching and criticism and Coach Selbe executed it with grace. I saw the girls listen with respect and take coaching as his desire for each girl to improve, yet not take it personally. Coach Selbe followed up his coaching with continuing supportive complements when the girls made great plays.

I witnessed each girl’s confidence and skill grow exponentially as the season progressed. In my granddaughter’s case, I saw her bloom in so many ways that would not have been possible without the coaching and mentoring relationship that Coach Selbe provided.

I am a retired U.S. Navy Captain and I know gifted leadership when I see it. Coach Selbe is a special gift to this program and his accomplishments through skill, patience and understanding should be recognized. I hope I have done that with this letter.

Capt. Eric A. Jensen (Navy Ret.)

