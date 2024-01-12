Letter: Truly missed

It was so sad to hear of the passing of Skip Hellewell. Over the past six years, I have enjoyed and looked forward to reading his “Finding Meaning” column. His insights and wisdom brought added color to our weekly paper and made us all take time to reflect on what small and simple things truly have meaning in our lives and in our world.

He put things in perspective for us.

He also dedicated himself to his community and was an active volunteer in various organizations, as well as one of our most beloved historians of all things “Laguna.” He loved our town and its people with all of its colorful diversity.

He will long be remembered for his selfless service, dedication to family and example of goodness!

“There’s meaning in that.”

He will truly be missed.

Beth Garlock, Laguna Beach