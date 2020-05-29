Letter: Two Sides of the Same Coin

Share this:

I’ve often wondered what this saying actually means. I hate to admit that I never took the time to look it up and that it has taken several experiences and observations gnawing at me to prompt me to do so. I’ll share them after I share the meaning I came across.

Two sides of the same coin: “If two things are two sides of the same coin, they are very closely related although they seem different: Violent behaviors and deep insecurity are often two sides of the same coin.” (Cambridge Dictionary)

What triggered my interest? Two different aspects of the same situation.

As you may know, our homeless population has caused concern for various reasons including physical safety during some unpleasant encounters. As I’ve thought about what scares or offends me about their behavior, it is that they often appear angry, they intimidate, they don’t always control their emotions and they verbally abuse and bully those around them.

As you may also know, our local civics has caused concern for various reasons as well due to increasingly unpleasant public official and constituent encounters. These encounters are contained to one public official who states “I’m a bully and no apologies” and whose behavior is often openly angry, intimidating, and verbally abusive to Laguna residents.

I realized after a time… that these behavior are the same. It’s just that they are coming from opposite sides of our society.

Now the questions I keep asking are why is this tolerated by one and not the other? Why is one side of this coin considered for lock-down and the other side given such freedom for the very same behavior? To make matters worse this public official led the “get rid-of-em and lock-em-up” anthem against the proposed homeless abusers in 2019.

Have we given those with political status a free pass? Have we accepted that hostile approaches and instilling fear and intimidation is OK depending on who it is? Those considered violent or the insecure? What does this say about our community?

MJ Abraham, Laguna Beach

