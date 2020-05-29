Re: Freedom Isn’t Free

I was dismayed to see even the Indy’s resident spiritualist, Skip Hellewell, praising defiance, by Elon Musk and others, of the coronavirus mitigation guidelines. Viewed as a compassionate collective responsibility to one another, adherence to the guidelines promotes unity. Seeing the guidelines as an infringement of our personal freedoms promotes division. Rather than defying the lockdown, it would seem the Tesla plant could have been retooled to produce PPE, as other manufacturers have done. In addition to the material benefit, doing so would have provided an emotional boost to our all being in this global crisis together.
Elliot Sacks, Laguna Beach
