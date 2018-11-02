Letter: Union PACs Interfering in Elections

Share this:

I resent Fire/Police unions who try to sway residents into voting Yes on P to tax ourselves. Your unions just seek ways to intimidate and promote by fire/fear campaign at the City Council candidates at your recent forum, into whatever more you can coerce these new Candidates for your agenda for more compensation and benefits than you’re already receiving in Laguna. I don’t appreciate how you’ve manipulated current City Councilmembers, but they remember PAC money endorsements – Cheryl Kinsman, Sue Kempf, and Council member Toni Iseman would bow to your Police & Fireman’s unions – while use the money solicited from our residents furthering your compensations if elected.

New Council members elected won’t be sympathetic towards your manipulating self-serving unions who don’t care about our residents – just your bottom line compensations and benefits. We witnessed that slanted forum, and only their Yes on P supporters, Iseman, Kempf and Kinsman were applauding that self-serving, despicable line of questions you presented. It was a foregone conclusion before forum began at T.O.W. school who your unions would support – my new candidates knew that.

Peter, Paul, Lorene and residents will remember / pursue bringing this political election manipulation into control, likely seek out- sourcing for services from impartial agencies – OC Fire / OC Sheriffs who stay out of politics, aren’t funding Measures like Yes on P for Council candidates that give them what they want- a shameful display you presented, you’re equally culpable for the $500,000+ of city taxpayers money spent violating state laws/ influencing politics.

Remember Kennedy’s speech: “Ask not What your Country Can Do for You, Ask What You Can Do for Your Country”

Instead your police and fire unions sounded more self-serving like: “Ask what City and Candidates can do for Policemen & Firemen and Not what Our Firemen & Policemen can Do for our Residents”

Time to rethink your union affiliations that lead you into messy positions, and remember who you work for.

I remembered the 1993 fire by donating work enlarging fuel modification areas adjacent Sunset Avenue behind the hospital, making my neighborhood more fire safe. Where are the goats, firemen inspecting in South Laguna? They’re working north of Valido Trail, but how about South- thru Upper 3 Arch Bay- not thinned since 1970s, needs immediate attention!

Bryan Menne, Laguna Beach