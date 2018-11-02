Letter: Election Season Observations

Share this:

The Sierra Club did not endorse anyone running for city office in Laguna Beach – not even those that claim to be sensitive to the environment such as Ann Christoph and Toni Iseman. I wonder why?

Have you noticed how much money is being spent this year on midterm elections? Some like P – brochure after brochure – does each donor realize that their donation could have been spent over a time period in support of what P stands for anyway. I wonder how much was collected for each proposition where official Anti-Tax Paying groups formed – how much they paid in salaries and paper/postage and even the people who created the messages were paid? How about advertising on tv, radio, etc. That is a lot of money in my eyes. Also a lot of waste – hopefully some of the brochures were recycled. Maybe they can tape over the new Proposition letter or number in the 2020 election and reuse the same brochure – the message is always the same. Isn’t it?

I wonder if these smaller donations have a tax break on their income tax – the big boys do don’t they?

I wonder if the drop in unemployment rate was due to so many people being hired across the country to produce all the “stuff” for this midterm election and we will see a more people unemployed after the Christmas holidays.

Will the winners go around gloating and use their power to make life uncomfortable for those they suspect did not vote for them – locally and across the country? It is getting to be very divisive around here.

Please vote carefully as much is at stake – not only for us but for future generations. Especially since many messages have changed mid-stream (did you notice this on the brochures), were poorly written (on purpose you wonder) so as to confuse the reader/voter, or maybe even contained untruths (I don’t know what to call lies any more).

Ganka Brown, Laguna Beach