Letter: Vote for Ann Marie McKay

When I cast my vote for any candidate, I choose one with qualities and character traits that resonate with my own.

These include integrity, honesty, compassion and competency.

I hope that all who choose to vote thoughtfully research all factors involved including financial contributions.

I support Ann Marie McKay as she has demonstrated the highest levels of ethics and transparency. She is fair, unbiased and most importantly, does not have close relationships or endorsements from city employees.

She is all about serving the people as a selfless and intelligent ambassador. I have seen her in action. She lives per the Four Agreements-drama free.

There is no need for anyone to tell me or you to “trust her” as her actions speak volumes.

Michelle Highberg, Laguna Beach

