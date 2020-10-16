Letter: Vote for Ann Marie McKay

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
115
Share this:

When I cast my vote for any candidate, I choose one with qualities and character traits that resonate with my own.

These include integrity, honesty, compassion and competency.

I hope that all who choose to vote thoughtfully research all factors involved  including financial contributions.

I support Ann Marie McKay as she has demonstrated the highest levels of ethics and transparency. She is fair, unbiased and most importantly, does not have close relationships or endorsements from city employees. 

She is all about serving the people as a selfless and intelligent ambassador. I have seen her in action. She lives per the Four Agreements-drama free. 

There is no need for anyone to tell me or you to “trust her” as her actions speak volumes.

Michelle Highberg, Laguna Beach

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here