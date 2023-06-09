Letter: What is LAM Thinking?

The Laguna Beach Art Museum wants your very young children to attend Drag Queen Story Hour—on Father’s Day weekend, no less. On their website, the museum director and board promise an in-person visit by a “glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer” role model: a drag queen in full costume to help defy “rigid gender restrictions.”

Drag queen storyteller “Pickle” plans to read titles like “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish” written by “Lil Miss Hot Mess.” The book, available on Amazon, is advertised for kids from ages 2 to 7 years old. According to Amazon, the book offers a “quirky twist on a classic nursery rhyme by illustrating all the ways to ‘work it.'” A companion book by the same author is “If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It.” Again, according to Amazon, it encourages kids to: “Strike a pose. Blow a kiss. If you’re a drag queen and you know it…let it show by ‘shaking your bum.'”

If this was just about “art” – grown men wearing outrageously extreme feminine clothing, wigs and makeup – why read books celebrating being queer? Why not “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie?” Do you want your 4-year-old to be a “little hot mess,” shaking his booty and working it? What message is this sending our children?

This issue goes far beyond the scheduling decisions of the Laguna Beach Art Museum—which is, incidentally, partially funded with our taxpayer dollars. More importantly, this goes to the heart of our children’s innocence. It’s worth emphasizing that the book Pickle the drag queen proposes to read is for children ages two to seven. This is the sexualization of children at an extremely early age, pure and simple. Should kids be forced to question whether they are a boy or a girl at an age when they should be learning their colors and letters and how to safely cross a street?

There are many more appropriate ways to promote the acceptance of other lifestyles than to expose toddlers to such presentations. It’s time for our community to rally. Our very youngest community members need protecting and nurturing—they don’t need readings by fully-costumed drag queens.

What is the Laguna Beach Art Museum thinking?

Jennifer Welsh Zeiter, Laguna Beach