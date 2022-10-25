Letter: Who is behind Local 11?

Share this:

I have received polished advertisements informing Lagunans about a labor union, Local 11, threatening Laguna’s soulful authenticity and the unique mission of three hotel organizations suspicious of outside influence and whose statements indicate only locals know the truth. Over the years, I’ve been a customer at all three of these hotels and what I recall is that the service staff was obsequious and efficient.

I also recall an absurd photo on the cover of the Indy at our South Beach with men holding a skimboard proclaiming themselves as the fathers of skimboarding at the butcher shop of El Salvador. Well, well, no filter here. Over fifty years ago, I attended an on-campus speech by a small, charismatic man, Cesar Chavez, who was a leader of the fledging farm worker’s union. He wanted water, toilets, a fair wage, and eight-hour workdays, and much like our budding Greenbelt, it was seen as controversial. Perhaps members of Local 11 have the character of Mr. Chavez. Perhaps Local 11 sees wage and benefit disparities. With half the country living paycheck to paycheck, the perennial cause of a living wage is ever more acute.

Who are these puppeteers? I sense that the three amigos are moneymakers. Perhaps this propaganda campaign will win. Perhaps this local state of mind will inculcate the millions of people flooding our streets. If the amigos win, despite our complications, Lagunans can be assured that the celebrity, dictator, and hedge fund hud sucker will go home with that specified Laguna vibe.

Greg Taylor, Laguna Beach