Letter: Mailer a “Classic Nothing-Burger”

Share this:

The recent “hit piece” flyer against Ruben Flores mailed out by Peter Blake supporters was a mean-spirited and offensive joke. The front page shows Mr. Flores in a toga-type party costume and says, “City Hall Isn’t a Frat House .” Huh? Since when is it not okay to go to a party dressed in a costume? What does going to a party have to do with City Hall? The back of the flyer is even more ridiculous. The picture to the right shows Ruben at a recent debate and he happened to have a can of hard seltzer by his side. This was a mistake, and he admits it. But since when is an adult drinking hard seltzer illegal? The last picture and its commentary are the most ridiculous and denigrating. It shows Ruben’s back in a Facebook post he made 15 years ago. Of course, he was wearing swim trunks (low-cut Speedos), which the flyer conveniently omits. So this Facebook post is perfectly fine. The flyer calls this photo “semi-nude,” yet it is only a male at the beach with trunks on that were not shown. It’s a classic Nothing-Burger and a waste of Peter Blake’s campaign funds. Ruben has our money and our vote.

Charlotte and Alex Masarik, Laguna Beach