Letter: Why is Protect and Keep Laguna Local against Measure S?

Share this:

In the past several weeks, I’ve received 15 pieces of stuff from the special interest group calling itself Protect and Keep Laguna Local (PAKLL). PAKLL tells us it is opposed to Measure S. PAKLL though its stuff lists its reasons why it opposes Measure S. After reading through all that stuff in one exhausting sit-down, some questions about what that stuff was talking about came to mind.

Measure S would amend the Laguna Municipal Code to create: 1. An $18 an hour minimum wage for hotel workers including a $1 an hour raise ever year for the next four years, 2. Protect hotel workers, for example via a panic button, from hotel patrons who might do harm to the worker, 3. Direct Laguna Beach City to write rules to legalize one and two above, and 4. Authorize Laguna Beach to enforce the rules. That’s it.

PAKLL tells us, all the hotel owners in Laguna Beach take good care of their “hospitality” workers and Measure S is not needed. PAKLL says it pays all of its workers $18 per hour. PAKLL claims all of its workers have panic buttons.

PAKLL then goes on to tell us that if Measure S passes, all the hotel workers would have to pay over $1,000.00 in union dues yearly. Additionally, hotel workers could not work overtime. Then PAKLL says Measure S is all about illegal ballot harvesting! Holy Blowing Smoke Batman! Finally, according to PAKLL, outside agitators from that far-away foreign place known cryptically as L.A. will infiltrate and overthrow Laguna Beach.

Let’s get real. If all the hotels in Laguna Beach actually pay their workers $18 per hour, then why is PAKLL opposed to Measure S for doing what Laguna would codify? Why is PAKLL opposed to Measure S, which would codify worker protection if PAKLL is already providing panic buttons to its workers? The proposed ordinance does it not say workers would be forced to pay union dues. Measure S is not a union contract! Nowhere in the ordinance does it say workers could not voluntarily work overtime.

Finally, PAKLL screams to high heaven about trouble-making outside agitators. But somehow PAKLL, trouble-making outside agitator from L.A. County, lying through its teeth about Measure S is okay. Yeah right!

Tyrone Borelli, Laguna Beach