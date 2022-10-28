Share this:

Street Beat: Week of Oct. 28

Oct. 19

DUI. A 54-year-old Laguna Niguel man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and driving without a license. He was held at $3,000 bail.

Vandalism. Brent Timothy O’Brien, 49, of Placentia, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was held at $20,000 bail.

Oct. 20

Grand Theft. Andrew Chase Fluor, 39, of Newport Beach, was arrested on suspicion of felony Grand Theft of a bike. He was held at $20,000 bail.

Oct. 21

Bench Warrant. Khalid Abdullah, 68, of Escondido, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Oct. 22

Bench Warrant. Jason Michael Adams, 48, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $2,000 bail.

Oct. 23

DUI. A 66-year-old Dana Point man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Resisting an Officer, Disorderly Conduct. Kevin Gerard Waldron, 52, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing or resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. He was held at $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 22-year-old Lake Forest man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Bench Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jason Michael Adams, 48, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $1,500 bail.

Oct. 24

Vandalism. Brent Timothy O’Brien, 49, of Placentia was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and damage of property. O’Brien was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle. He was held at $20,500 bail.

Oct. 25

Vehicle theft and bench warrant. James William Hernandez, 35, of San Dimas was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant and was arrested on suspicion of felony bench warrant. Hernandez was also arrested was arrested on suspicion of felony taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent/vehicle theft. He was held without bail.

Battery on an officer. Saja Ahmed Elsamman Mohamed, 26, of Laguna Beach State was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and also was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on an officer. He was held without bail.

Oct. 26

DUI. A 56-year-old Dana Point man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Domestic violence. James Anthony Conti, 54, Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. Conti was also arrested on suspicion of felony robbery. He was held at $100,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Wesley Tyler Smith, 40, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Parole violation, obstructing an officer. Kyle Albert Winton, 42, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of felony parole violation. He was held without bail. Winton was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and on suspicion of felony obstructing an officer. He was held at $20,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Ekaterina Andreevna Fomicheva, 34, of San was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She was held at $500 bail.

DUI. A 33-year-old Russian woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held at $2,500 bail.