Letter: Woods Cove residents, vote for undergrounding

Each Woods Cove resident in the undergrounding district owes it to themselves to research the best possible vote for their property. Ten years ago, we embarked on this journey. There have been many fact-based meetings, emails, articles and submissions by the city to the website on this important issue.

In spite of slick mailers sent recently by anonymous opponents of the project making unsubstantiated claims, the committed neighborhood volunteer leaders have remained resolved to work with the city to continue to communicate the facts of the project so that residents can make an informed decision.

One recent example, our city council announced that they reevaluated the Deferment Loan Program to broaden the application criteria, allowing a larger number of property owners to qualify.

For those who qualify, it allows them to postpone hook-up fees and assessment payments until their properties are sold.

The vote NO influencer used the phrase “Displaced Elderly Retirees” saying they would be forced to sell their home. Not the case. Of course, we would love not to have to consider paying for this, but we’ve decided that the Public Utility will never bury these lines. Knowing that power lines have ignited numerous recent fires in coastal cities and the resulting destruction is our main motivation to underground. To us, it’s a practical safety issue and enhancement that protects life, property value and the property of our neighbors and community.

To those who ask, why isn’t the city paying for this? Well, it has a $14.4 million price tag. The city has committed to contributing $2,757,617, which includes $1,578,117 for the General Benefit to the larger community (think Glenneyre and Coast Hwy evacuation routes) and the $1,179,500 voluntary public safety contribution approved by the city council on Aug. 8. Funding would come from the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Fund and Street Lighting and Utility Fund.

In the works for ten years, this is most likely our only opportunity to get the city contribution of $2,757,617 toward the project. I live on an evacuation route street. There are over 300 homes on the streets above ours. It’s in their best interest, as well as mine, that a YES vote is the outcome and that city funds are used for the safety of our interconnected community.

This collective approach exists all over Laguna; one winding lane serves as another street’s evacuation route. These programs benefit the community, just like paying for schools, education, and parks & recreation. Let’s allow each property owner to make the best decision for them. Directing neighbors to fact-based information and providing updates on the return deadline will offer the best possible outcome for Woods Cove and for the community in general.

Aside from that, one final point. If you didn’t receive your ballot, contact the city for a replacement, return by mail or drop off at City Clerk’s office at City Hall before the Dec. 12 deadline.

Becky Visconti, Laguna Beach