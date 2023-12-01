Letter: These are weird times

No question – these are weird times. Here we are mystically going through space on our planet and we are messing it up. I was saddened when I read that Tatum Goodman was murdered in downtown Laguna.

When I moved here in 1966, I quickly learned Laguna Beach residents believe in an open society committed to peace and love between everybody and respect being the key word for our town. That’s why we are different. Despite our polarized society and this terrible murder, lately, I have friends and have met people who seem more caring and loving, as if they are saying we will learn to live together in peace.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach