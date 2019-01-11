LOCA Hosts Talk with Local Gallery Owners

Share this:

January’s Art Club, presented by LOCA Arts Education, will feature gallery owner Sue Greenwood, along with others, speaking about the artist-gallery relationship from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17 at LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Avenue

How galleries find their artists and how artists should present themselves to galleries they admire will be discussed. Wine and snacks will be provided. Free to members, guests are $20.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 21, Anne and Hyatt Moore will share insights on being married to another working artist and how they share influences yet maintain individuality in their work.Advance registration is requested.

For more information on the monthly lectures or to register, call 949-363-4700 or visit locaarts.org: www.locaarts.org/event/art-club-gallery-owners.

Last Chance: Museum’s ‘Art Colony’ Closes Jan. 13

The “Art Colony: The Laguna Beach Art Association” exhibition at Laguna Art Museum is part of 2018’s year-long centennial celebration of the museum’s history and legacy, honoring the artists whose organization eventually became Laguna Art Museum.

The exhibition includes over 100 works by 66 artists, including a number of works seen in the original exhibitions. “Art Colony” closes on Sunday, Jan. 13.

LPAPA Exhibition Opens Saturday

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association will kick off their Town & Country exhibition and sale, “Where the Cities Meet the Pastures,” with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12 at Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Avenue. An awards presentation will take place at 6 p.m.

Over 30 artists’ works will be on display. The show closes Monday, Jan. 21.

Soka Announces ‘Chaos Theory’ Art Show

Soka University is pleased to present the art exhibition “Chaos Theory: Carol Paquet and Sheryl Daane-Chesnut.” There will be an opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 17,from 5:30-7:30 p.m.The exhibit will run through May 5 in Founders Hall Art Gallery.

Behind the veil of apparent randomness, many of nature’s processes are highly ordered, following simple rules. Daane-Chesnut and Paquet use nature as a point of departure, but the similarity between their processes stops there. Daane-Chesnut physically alters the surface of her paintings, whereas Paquet looks for disparate properties existing in the source material and then mines the image until the content is loosened from its frame of reference.

Calling Actors, Singers and Puppeteers

No Square Theatre will begin auditions for their new show, “Avenue Q,” on Monday Feb. 18.

The puppet-filled comedy follows a group of 20-somethings seeking their purpose in big city life. Joe Lauderdale will direct “Avenue Q,” with music directed by Roxanna Ward and puppetry skills by Puppet Master McKay Mangum. Roles are being cast for both puppeteers and human-character actors. Puppeteers will learn from Mangum in workshops how to use puppets from March 18-26.

For puppet roles, male baritone-tenors from 20 to 30 are being sought, as are female alto-mezzos ages 20 to 30. Men and women of the same ages are also needed for human roles.

Prepare an up-tempo musical theatre song and bring sheet music, photo and resume. Callbacks will be Sunday, March 17. The general rehearsal schedule will be Monday-Friday, 6:30-10 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Performances will be Friday-Sunday, May 10-26, at 7:30 p.m.

Download audition forms and a conflict calendar at nosquare.org/auditions.

FOA Foundation Grants Available

Nonprofits that have programs promoting fine arts in the city of Laguna Beach may apply for a 2019 art grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation. Applications are available online at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org. Submission deadline is Feb. 15.

“The Foundation board looks forward to reviewing your organization’s grant application this year,” said FOA Foundation President Scott Moore. “We’re proud to be able to help fund the many art-related nonprofits in the Laguna Beach community, emphasizing the enrichment of our children and young adults in all disciplines of art.”

For more information on the grant application process, contact Scott Moore at 949-494-9680 or email [email protected]