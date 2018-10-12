Local Nonprofit Announces Charity Golf Tournament

Share this:

Kahuna Cares Foundation has announced it will host the inaugural Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, Nov. 2 at The Resort at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach.

Co-founded by Jennifer Tracy and Veronica Hoggatt, Kahuna Cares Foundation was created in tribute to the late Terry “Tubesteak” Tracy, Jennifer’s father. “Tubesteak” sparked the inspiration for the role of the “Big Kahuna” in the Gidget movie craze. Kahuna Cares honors his legacy of love for others by raising money for organizations that support children, teens, and adults with special needs.

An after-party featuring live music by Laguna Beach favorites Nick Hernandez, Billy Sherman, and Phil Gough of Common Sense follows the golf tournament. Participants will also have an opportunity to win a Ford Explorer.

“Kahuna Cares’ strives to hold events which bring together family and friends to celebrate the memory and legacy of an amazing man, support our special needs community, and raise awareness of the value of those community members living with special needs,” Hoggatt said, which includes her son and others with autism.

To register or find out how to be involved via sponsorships, the raffle, auction or donations, visit kahunacaresfoundation.org.

Stock the Pantry Kitchen Tour to Support Local Charities

All proceeds from this self-guided visit to five Laguna Beach homes will support the Laguna Food Pantry and SchoolPower. The Mike Johnson Real Estate Group invites all to take a close look on Sunday, Oct. 14, at some incredible kitchens, many that have never been open to the public in some of the most unique homes in Laguna, Johnson said in a statement.

After purchasing tickets ($50) guests will receive a list of the addresses of homes on the tour and proceed at their own pace. When the tour ends at 3 p.m., ticketholders are invited to convene for conversation and refreshments at the Old House Garden Café at 320 North Coast Highway.

Purchase tickets at eventbright.com or call Sylvia Ames at 949-295-0570.

Transitioning Laguna to a Low Carbon City

On Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. the community is invited to attend Transition Laguna’s “Transitioning Laguna to a Low Carbon City” potluck at BC Space, 2354 Forest Avenue.

Speakers include: Stephen Brooks, permaculturist and founder of Punta Mona Costa Rica; Chris Prelitz, president of Transition Laguna; and Billy Fried, Laguna Beach Independent columnist.

Bring a dish to share or a donation.

Library Offers an Afternoon of Baseball

Three authors of books about the history of baseball come together at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre Street to present Under the Sun: Baseball History in Southern Calif.

Local author Jean Hasting Ardell who wrote about Ila Jane Borders, one of the first females to play men’s professional baseball will discuss her book, “Making My Pitch.” Joining her will beAmy Essington, author of the “Integration of the Pacific Coast League” and Andy McCue, author of a book about Walter O’Malley and Dodgers, “Mover and Shaker.”

City Encourages Business Owners to Practice Installing Flood Gates

The city of Laguna Beach encourages all business owners located in the flood zone to participate in the upcoming sixth annual Flood Prevention Device Practice Installation Day on Monday, Oct. 22.

Business owners should train their employees to install the flood prevention devices and provide them with a copy of the flood contingency measures plan. This is an annual, voluntary emergency preparedness training event encouraged by FEMA that is held each year on the fourth Monday in October. For more contact the City of Laguna Beach Code Enforcement Office at 949-497-0301.

Local Doctor to Lead Meditation Group

Michele MCormick will lead a meditation group on Mondays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive.

Breath, body, thoughts and emotions will be explored through sitting and walking meditation. Bring a mat or a cushion. Register at [email protected]

Disaster Preparedness Expo Offers Free Giveaways

Residents are invited to attend the South County Disaster Preparedness Expo at Norman P. Murray Community Center, 24932 Veterans Way in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.

See emergency response vehicles and equipment and learn how to prepare your family, home and business for fires, foods or earthquakes. The expo is free and there will be food, music and activities for all ages. For more information contact Paul Catsimanes at 949-470-3017 or [email protected]