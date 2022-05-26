Longtime city clerk, former councilmember Verna Rollinger has died

Verna Rollinger, a long-time Laguna Beach city clerk and former councilmember, died from renal failure early Thursday.

Rollinger served as the Laguna Beach City Clerk for 35 years. She was elected to the City Council in 2008 but was denied a second four-year term in 2012. She made another unsuccessful run for council in 2016.

“Verna Rollinger, original founder of Village Laguna, former City Clerk, City Council member, activist, environmental defender, animal lover and town treasure, will be deeply missed,” Village Laguna president Anne Caenn said Thursday.

As a 52-year resident of Laguna Beach, Rollinger’s involvement in civic affairs stretches back decades. She was a board member of Village Laguna, Inc. and felt strongly about preserving local historic resources.

Last year, Rollinger joined with fellow long-time residents Ann Christoph, Johanna Felder, and Barbara Metzger in founding the Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition, which has challenged the City’s revised historic Preservation Ordinance in Orange County Superior Court.

Rollinger was also a champion of environmental causes in Laguna Beach.

“All of those things prepare me to look at these issues with, if not fresh, then different eyes,” Rollinger said while campaigning for city council in 2016. “I don’t imagine there are too many people who understand how the city works, what the issues are and what the impediments are to resolving those things. I’m totally committed to doing this.”

Mayor Sue Kempf said the City Council and city employees will remember Rollinger’s legacy.

“Verna was the epitome of a dedicated public servant, serving the City of Laguna Beach for 35 years as City Clerk and also as a City Councilmember. As we mourn her passing, we recognize that her love for this City and commitment to serving the people of Laguna Beach will live on through all who knew her,” Kempf said in a prepared statement.