LPAPA announce winners of 20th annual ‘Best of Plein Air’ juried art show

Continuing the century old tradition of plein air painting, several LPAPA (Laguna Plein Air Painters Association) artist members participated in the annual Best of Plein Air show during Laguna Beach’s First Thursday’s Art Walk. Award winners, chosen by guest judge, Jean Stern, were announced at the LPAPA Gallery reception as well as live streamed online.

The 1st Place award-winning artist, Jason Li, received a coveted “golden ticket” invitation to participate in LPAPA’s 26th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, that occurs Oct. 5 to 13.

2024 Best of Plein Air Award winners:

First Place: Rolling Waves by Jason Li | 13×18 wc

Second Place: A-rrgh by Nancie King Mertz | 16×29 soft pastel

Third Place: Dappled Light by Lisa Mozzini-McDill | 9×12 oil

Honorable Mention: Bucs vs. Holiday by David Becker | 16×20 wc/gouache

The gallery’s celebration of plein air paintings by LPAPA members continues through April 1.

The LPAPA Gallery is located on Gallery Row between Jasmine and Myrtle Streets at 414 North Coast Highway Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Gallery Hours: Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment at (949) 376-3635.