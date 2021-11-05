Mission Hospital blames contaminated diesel for Totuava Beach spill

Providence Mission Hospital administrators believe contaminated diesel may have contributed to the September mishap that spilled fuel from an emergency power system onto Totuava Beach.

A 2,800-gallon fuel delivery in June was contaminated, which prevented an electronic valve from controlling the flow from a fuel storage tank into the generator’s primary tank, Lanette Faulkner, director of facilities for Mission Hospital, told the Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday.

This latest incident is the second diesel spill involving the hospital’s emergency generator in just over a year.

“We are devastated that a second leak occurred and impacted our coastal community,” Faulkner said. “While our data confirms that a limited amount of diesel was released, we also owe an apology to the community.”

State water regulators determined Mission Hospital has sufficiently mitigated the impacts of the 290-gallon diesel spill, according to public documents. Hospital administrators and their clean-up contractor met with officials from the San Diego Regional Water Quality Board, California Coastal Commission, and state Dept. of Fish & Wildlife on Oct. 22 to provide an update on the spill response.

“In reviewing the draft remedial action workplan and the post sampling event I believe that our concerns have been met,” Brian McDaniel, an engineering geologist with the California Environmental Protection Agency, wrote in meeting minutes.

Water samples collected from Totuava Beach as recently as Oct. 19 showed pollutant levels below what was measured in previous screenings. Faulkner told water officials she believed no more than 50 gallons of diesel was released from a storm drain outlet onto the sand.

The problematic generator is out of service and the hospital has a temporary generator on-site in case of a grid outage.

The Sept. 29 spill occurred during a monthly test of the generator. A hospital employee was inside of the generator’s housing when the fuel tank started overflowing and immediately shutdown the system, Faulkner said.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf asked Faulkner how the emergency power system alerts staffers of a fuel leak. A visual alarm in the hospital’s power plant signals, she said.

Councilmember George Weiss pointed out the diesel has a tendency to turn gelatinous after a certain period of time. Faulkner said the stored diesel had just gone through an annual process called “polishing” before the recent spill. It’s now being done on a monthly basis.

Residents from Circle Drive to Laguna Lido have watched clean-up crews on the sand for weeks.

Ancon Services has scooped up 60 cubic yards of diesel-contaminated sand plus removed vegetation loaded into 15 cubic yard sacks, which remained on the beach on Wednesday, McDaniel said. Due to the lack of vehicle access from the streets above, the material will be moved by landing craft but the vessels have been unavailable in recent weeks, according to public documents.

Hospital administrators expected sand removal to start on Thursday.

Officials discussed using a helicopter to remove the bags of contaminated sand but Laguna Beach wouldn’t allow the operation due to concerns relating to noise. Additionally, the cost of using a helicopter is excessive, said Don Couch, chief compliance officer at Ancon Services.

Ancon will also deliver 60 cubic yards of clean sand by landing craft to replace the contaminated sand removed from Totuava Beach.

On May 7, 2020, a diesel spill ultimately totaling 2,100 gallons forced the closure of Totuava and Thousand Steps beaches.

To prevent another spill, hospital staffers have ordered a redesign that includes a safety berm around the generator housing site. They’re currently awaiting permits from the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development.

Annual inspections of Orange County healthcare facilities are usually handled by the California Department of Public Health and Orange County Healthcare Agency.