Moss Street Beach Access Point to receive face lift 

Laguna Beach, county and state officials participated in a recent groundbreaking ceremony to start a new beach access project at Moss Street Beach on Oct. 2.

The Moss Street Beach Access project will improve public beach access by removing the existing beach accessways and building new concrete pathways, stairways and stairway bridge structures, improving accessibility and providing more landings to create areas to enjoy the views of the ocean and the coastline at Moss Cove.

The project was made possible after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 102 into effect on June 29. The bill allocated $1,225,000 to Laguna Beach to rehabilitate the Moss Street Beach Access point. State Sen. Dave Min and Assemblywoman Diane Dixon requested and secured the funding in the state budget.