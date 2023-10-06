Letter: Whalen, Kempf represent most of Laguna

I think responding to a person writing a letter to the editor is very important so our community will not think that one view or opinion is the end all.
In my opinion, Kiku lives in a fantasy world coming from the Hollywood/film community. Like them, she obviously does not know the difference between fact and fiction. Yes, Kiku, your letter was fiction.
Bob Whalen and Sue Kempf are the two council members representing most of our citizens, unlike George Weiss, who represents a tiny, vocal and irritating group – Village Laguna. You, in your recent letter to the editor, also obviously support Village Laguna.
If we need a change on the city council, it should be to remove George Weiss (and Orgill). We need more people on the council with common sense who will represent the majority of Laguna’s citizens.
Kelly Boyd, former Mayor of Laguna Beach
Oh Kelly how did you make yourself so irrelevant? First, you no longer live here as far as I know. Second, it is precisely Kempf and Whalen who brought all the chaos to Laguna with their insistence on an inexperienced, unqualified City Manager. Want me to go over all their missteps including buying the library when they thought no one was looking, trying to foist a buddy deal between Whalen and his skiing partner by purchasing the Presbyterian lot on residents, not shutting your friend Peter Blake up when he bullied everyone from the dias, passing the baton back and forth between them? Oh I could go on but you don’t like to talk about those facts do you? Those of us outraged by what those two just did to Weiss is growing daily as the facts come out. Stop pontificating and think anyone is listening to you because they aren’t.
Incorrect in all respects, Mr. Boyd.
I am not a supporter nor a member of Village Laguna, never have been.
Asserting that Whalen and Kempf “represent most of our citizens” does not make it so nor does it address their failures of oversight and governance laid out in, not just my letter, but several columns, letters and even a paid opinion on the issue. I look forward to the FOIA report on this.
Laguna has always been a community of artists but perhaps you’ve lost sight of that. I am proud to be part of that creative community but don’t confuse art with fantasy. When the former city manager refers to residents as “the enemy,” (ask Councilmember Orgill) she was not doing her job.
And also, please refrain from addressing or referring to me by my first name, Mr. Boyd. We have never met. Misogyny is inappropriate in this or any discussion.