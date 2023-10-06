Letter: Whalen, Kempf represent most of Laguna

I think responding to a person writing a letter to the editor is very important so our community will not think that one view or opinion is the end all.

In my opinion, Kiku lives in a fantasy world coming from the Hollywood/film community. Like them, she obviously does not know the difference between fact and fiction. Yes, Kiku, your letter was fiction.

Bob Whalen and Sue Kempf are the two council members representing most of our citizens, unlike George Weiss, who represents a tiny, vocal and irritating group – Village Laguna. You, in your recent letter to the editor, also obviously support Village Laguna.

If we need a change on the city council, it should be to remove George Weiss (and Orgill). We need more people on the council with common sense who will represent the majority of Laguna’s citizens.

Kelly Boyd, former Mayor of Laguna Beach