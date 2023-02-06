Multi-vehicle collision kills pedestrian by Ruby’s Restaurant

On Feb. 5 at 6:03 p.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a woman near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, near Ruby’s restaurant. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded and gave life-saving measures. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead by medics, authorities said.

“We are deeply saddened by yet another pedestrian fatality on Coast Highway and we send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen said. “Coast Highway is owned and operated by Caltrans, and we will reach out to them to determine if they can implement additional safety improvements to make the roadway safer for pedestrians. We need to hold Caltrans accountable to find safety solutions to avoid more tragic accidents in our City.”

An initial investigation revealed that the woman was not in a crosswalk when she crossed the road, and was struck by multiple vehicles while in the southbound lanes. The woman has not been identified by authorities yet and drugs and alcohol do not appear to factor in the collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Those with information about the incident can contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701.