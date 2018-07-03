Narcotics Inquiry Leads to Two Arrests

Police arrested two 27-year-old Dana Point men, Michael Tyler Benson and William Anthony Hoglund, for suspicion of felony narcotic sales and possession on Wednesday, June 27. Both men are employed at separate Laguna Beach bar and restaurant establishments, police said.

Hoglund, who was wanted for an outstanding DUI warrant, allegedly was in possession of five

grams of cocaine packaged for individual sale when he was taken into custody, police said.

Hoglund had worked for five years as a bouncer at the Saloon, whose owner expressed fury and frustration over the bust. “He’s a nice kid, who made a stupid mistake,” said Michael Byrne, who personally called on local hotel concierges last week to impress on them his unwavering stance to eject drug users from the bar. “That’s not who we are,” said Byrne, who does not intend to rehire Hoglund.

Bryne said none of the other Saloon employees were aware of Hoglund’s alleged side business.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Hoglund’s residence, shared with Benson. A search of Benson’s room turned up individually wrapped baggies of cocaine and a large sum of currency, police said.

Captain Jeff Calvert credited the arrests to the relationship-building established by the department’s downtown foot patrol.

Sunday, July 1

DUI. 12:14 a.m. 600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. Ashlie Erin Gray, 41, of Hesperia, cited for DUI and held for $10,000 bail due to a prior offense

Traffic stop. 2:37 a.m. Thalia St. An Irvine woman, 23, was cited for DUI.

Domestic violence. 4 a.m. 400 block of Pearl St. Anthony Nicolas Marcaccio, 24, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence and contempt of court.

Saturday, June 30

Traffic stop. Ocean Ave. 2:33 a.m. A 45-year-old Newport Beach woman was cited for DUI.

Traffic collision. 2:47 p.m. Beach and Forest. A pedestrian had fallen in the road trying to avoid a collision with an auto. No further details were available.

Traffic collision. 10:40 p.m. Wesley Dr. A 65-year-old Irvine man, initially charged with felony DUI, was released without charge when his blood alcohol limit tested below the legal limit of .08%. His vehicle collided with a couple crossing in a marked crosswalk on Coast Highway. They complained of pain and asked to be taken to a hospital.

Friday, June 29

License plate reader. Aster Street. 12:40 a.m. Andre Leon Wright, 58, of Los Angeles was arrested for suspicion of auto theft, behind the wheel of a car stolen 10 days earlier in Santa Monica.

Attempted burglary. 11:47 a.m. 300 block of Ocean Ave. Someone attempted overnight to cut a lock.

Traffic stop. 2:41 p.m. An Anaheim man, 39, was cited for an outstanding warrant.

Fraud. 4 p.m. 1600 block of Sunset Ridge. A credit card was opened in a resident’s name.

Traffic stop. 31100 block of Coast Hwy. 5:14 p.m. A Tustin woman’s car hit a curb and another vehicle and rolled on its roof. She was transported to a hospital as a precaution. Vehicle into wall. On its side.

Wednesday, June 27

Traffic stop. 3:24 p.m. Ekaterina Vlasova, 27, of Santa Ana, was arrested for three outstanding warrants.

Welfare check. Forest Ave. 7:48 p.m. A 66-year-old Costa Mesa man was arrested for DUI, observed by a witness throwing up near his vehicle.

Tuesday, June 26

Traffic stop. 8:55 p.m. 200 block of Legion St. A 27-year-old Irvine resident was cited for DUI.

Monday, June 25

Grand theft. 2900 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. Car burglars took valuables worth $1,200 from a car parked at a trail head.