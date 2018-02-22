Native Food Expert Broadens Palates
Abe Sanchez will open your eyes and palates to plants considered weeds in a free workshop, Eating the Weeds, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the South Laguna Community Garden, Eagle Rock Way and South Coast Highway.
Sanchez is co-publisher of “Cooking the Native Way.” Make reservations at [email protected]
Calling All Vets, It’s Parade Time
The South Orange County Vietnam Veterans invites veterans of any conflict and all branches of the service to join their ranks during the Laguna Beach Patriot’s Day Parade, Saturday, March 3.
Check in at the booth on the corner of Park and Short Streets between 9 and 10 a.m. The six-block parade steps off at 11 a.m.
A convertible will accompany the group to accommodate vets who need to ride. The annual get together follows at Hennessey’s Tavern, 213 Ocean Ave.
Info: contact Patrick Freeman at [email protected] or 949 497-7473.
An Invitation to Tour the Farm
The friends of Bluebird Canyon Farms invite all to see the farm and learn about their programs on Sunday, March 4, from 2-5 p.m.
Carpooling is advised as there is limited on-site parking. Off-site park on Rancho Laguna Road.
Workshop Aims to Return Civility to Discourse
UC Irvine psychology and social behavior Professor Peter Ditto is the guest speaker at a civility workshop, “Talking Across the Partisan Divide,” from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third St.
Laguna Beach Seniors and the League of Women organized the event, which is free to the public, though registration is required. Call 949 464-6645 or register online at lagunabeachcity.net under recreation classes.
TV Actor to Host Eco-Warrior Fundraiser
The British Hair Company and “Desperate Housewives” actor Richard Burgi will host a fundraiser to benefit the Laguna Beach-based Eco-Warrior Foundation on Saturday, March 31.
The Blue for the Ocean event will feature live and silent auctions, food, drinks, music and entertainment. To donate an auction item call 949 497-8345 or email [email protected]
Early VIP entry is $ 75, 6.30 p.m. general entry is $30-35. Both include cocktails and raffle tickets. The salon is at 750 S. Coast Highway.
Celebrate a Jewish Holiday with a Caribbean Twist
A Jamaican themed Purim bash is planned at Chabad on Thursday, March 1, at 5 p.m. beginning with a megillah reading of the Scroll of Esther and BBQ buffet.
The bash at 30804 S. Coast Highway includes a drum circle led by Jah Amen Mobley, reggae music and dancing, crafts for the kids and toasts for the adults. The holiday celebrates the salvation of Jewish people living in ancient Persia. Costumes encouraged, $12 for children, $18 for adults. More info: chabadoflaguna.com or 949 499-0770.
Garden Club Hears from Local Expert
Huntington Beach resident and speaker Chris Epting presents “It Happened Here – Orange County Edition” before the Laguna Beach Garden Club Friday, March 9.
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in Tankersley Hall in the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.