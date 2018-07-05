Non-Profit Receives Ueberroth Foundation Grant
The Ueberroth family of Laguna Beach has awarded MOMS Orange County a $50,000 grant.
The nonprofit annually helps 3,200 at-risk mothers and their families birth healthy babies.
The Ueberroth Family Foundation assists organizations that focus on programs for at-risk youth and vulnerable populations.
Locals Attend Museum Reception
Laguna Beach residents Alex and Susan Shusko and Dean and Dawn Stephan were among the first to view the Hilbert Museum collection of California art in Orange.
The private reception and tour was hosted by Whittier Trust at the Hilbert Museumimmediately following an economic forecast conference at Chapman University last month.
Contest Seeks ‘Best of’ Nominees
Laguna Beach Vibe, an entertainment newsletter, seeks nominations for its “best of Laguna” contest through 5 p.m. Friday, July 13.
Readers can visit LagunaBeachVibe.com to nominate local businesses, restaurants, retailers, entertainers and others in 140 individual categories.
Voting for the nominees lasts a month, Aug. 1-Sept. 4. The winner will be announced in November, said Laguna Beach Vibe publisher Lisa Farber.
Golfers Tee-Up to Benefit Canyon Club
The Canyon Club of Laguna will host its second annual golf classic Saturday, Aug. 11 at Tijeras Creek Golf Club in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Proceeds will benefit Canyon Club, supporting the recovery and rehabilitation of alcoholics and their families. The event will include golf, dinner, a silent auction and a helicopter golf ball drop.
For more info contact Bill McGowan at [email protected]
Annual Tournament Raises $25,000 for Youth
Over 150 golfers played in the 18thAnnual Bob Margolis Memorial golf tournament, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, at the Aliso Viejo Country Club in late June.
Harry Bithell, of Surterre Properties, a member of the Laguna Hackers, a group involved in the real estate industry who golf on Orange County courses every Thursday, chaired the event.
Bithell helped found another after-school organization in Bluebird Park in 1971, now run by the Boys and Girls Club.
Documentary Screening Benefits Water Project in Africa
The fifth annual documentary benefit screening, showing “Our Children: Twana Twitu” and benefitting With My Own Two Hands Foundation,takes place at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at the Port Theater, 2905 E. Coast Highway, in Newport Beach.
The film highlights a group of women of Mwingi, Kenya, who stood their ground, opened their hearts, and held out their hands to children orphaned from HIV/AIDS.
With My Own Two Hands, based in Laguna Beach, supports agriculture and education in Kenya.
Tickets are available at: ourchildren2018.eventbrite.comand are $135.
Salt Church Announces New Leader
Salt Churchof Laguna Beach, which meets weekly at El Morro School, announced Mike Kenyon as its senior pastor.
Kenyon fills a role left vacant by the death of the founding pastor, Gene Molway.
Kenyon previously held ministerial positions at Mariners Church in Mission Viejo and Voyagers Bible Church in Irvine.
An official commissioning service for Kenyon is planned for September.
Volunteers Needed
The Laguna Beach Library is seeking volunteers aged 10-16 years to help with their Aug. 4 BBQ.
For more info, call 949 497-1733.
Therapy Dogs Reduce Anxiety During Finals
Therapy dogs were brought to Laguna Beach High School’s campus by the Orange County Society for the Presentation of Cruelty to Animals during finals to offer comfort and encouragement to students.
Clara Becker and Grace Wilson’s idea to relieve stress and anxiety over final exams through interactions with animals won them the LBHS PTA Student Grant.
Scores of students spent time with the dogs and the animal therapy will be offered against next semester, said Kathleen Faye, a music booster leader.
OCSPA’s pet-assisted therapy program travels throughout the county, generally to people who are disabled, bedridden and neglected.