O.C. congressional reps call for support to Ukraine, other allies amid invasion

Orange County’s congressional caucus denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called on the U.S. to pull together with its allies in standing their ground Thursday.

Advocating for the defense and support of a sovereign, democratically-elected government is a rare sign of bipartisanship among the federal elected officials representing Laguna Beach and neighboring cities in Washington, D.C.

“I am praying for the people of Ukraine, our allies, and our nation,” Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Seal Beach) said in a statement Thursday. “Vladimir Putin does not get to decide the borders of a free and sovereign country. As Americans, we are committed to defending freedom at home and abroad. It’s critical that we protect our NATO alliance and work together in support of Ukraine’s right to defend herself from this unchecked aggression and violence.”

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine), who is running for reelection in the congressional district that includes Laguna Beach, said the U.S. must work with allied nations to hold Russia accountable and be prepared to provide humanitarian assistance.

“It is a dark time, for the people of Ukraine and for our global peace and security. The United States must stand steadfast against Russian authoritarianism and unprovoked aggression,” Porter said in a statement Wednesday.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.