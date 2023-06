August 13, 1948 – May 10, 2023

David Craig Franssen grew up in Long Beach, California. Like his father, he became a Long Beach fireman. Eventually, he became an engineer and went on to become the fire boat engineer on Boat 20 Liberty. David was married to Sherie’ Franssen. They spent 33 years together. David was beloved by his wife, his little Aussie Atticus, his family and the extended family of the Long Beach Fire Department.