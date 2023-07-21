Obituary: Francine Ludwig

Francine Ludwig, beloved mother, wife, mentor and pillar of the Laguna Beach community, passed away in February 2021. Raised in Nantes, Northwestern France, Francine carried her love for life, kind spirit and eye for beauty across the Atlantic, illuminating the lives of all those she met.

In the late 50s, Francine emigrated to the United States with her husband Fred, a respected professor of medicine at UCSF and UCI. Together, they built a beautiful life and family in Laguna Beach, Calif. Francine dedicated herself tirelessly to her four sons, Christophe, Francis, Alexis and Olivier, imparting her wisdom and strength to them.

Francine’s career spanned roles such as social worker and teacher, with a constant underlying theme of supporting and uplifting others. She made a significant impact through mentoring young people, often guiding them to see and reach their potential.

Francine had an unwavering love for beautiful things. It was this love that allowed her to find beauty everywhere she looked, and, more importantly, in everyone she met. Her uncompromising kindness and unique ability to draw out the beauty in others left an unforgettable mark on the hearts of many.

In Francine’s presence, one couldn’t help but be in awe of her. Her incredible spirit will be sorely missed but will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A funeral service will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church on July 22 at 10 a.m. The service will be followed by a reception at Francine’s long-time home, a place imbued with the beauty and love she spread throughout her life.

Donations to a charity of your choice in Francine’s honor would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Her legacy of kindness, mentorship and the pursuit of beauty will continue to shine brightly in our memories.