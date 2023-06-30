Obituary – James Edward Skelton

James Edward Skelton died February 23, 2023, at home in Laguna Beach. He was born on March 30, 1952, at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base where his father was stationed at the time.

He attended Laguna Beach schools, Aliso, St. Catherine’s Elementary, Laguna Beach High School and Orange Coast College.

His favorite sport in high school was weightlifting. He even participated in a state contest. He loved the mountains and hiking national parks. He loved kayaking and went as often as he could.

He was a builder and specialized in staircases.

Walking with James was a joy. His vivid descriptions of plants, blooming flowers, singing birds, clouds and blue sky could make a blind person feel like they could see. He was his mother’s eyes and ears.

He was so kind and caring, a loyal son and brother. Words can’t tell you how much he will be missed. He leaves his mother, Marge and brother Rod of Laguna Beach, brother Gary of Redding, Calif., brother Brian of Eagle, Idaho, nephew Aaron of San Jose, Calif. and niece Angelina of Huntington Beach, Calif.