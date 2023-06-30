Neev Recognized as 2023 Woman of the Year

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach recently honored Debbie Neev as the 2023 Woman of the Year on Friday, June 23.

A resident of Laguna for more than three decades, Neev has been involved with a variety of local and regional causes, including the Laguna Beach County Water District, Design Review Board, School Power, Ebell, the Soroptimists and volunteering at the Assistance League Thrift Shop. Neev also serves on the Glennwood House and the Woman’s Club board.

Since 1995, the Woman’s Club has nominated and voted for a woman in the Laguna Beach community who has made a substantial contribution through charitable, civic, philanthropic or nonprofit work.