Obituary: Nancy Ann Weissberg

Nancy Ann Weissberg

(July 9, 1952 – June 13, 2021)

Nancy Ann Weissberg died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Laguna Beach, Calif. on June 13, 2021 at 68 years old. Family and friends are deeply saddened by her sudden passing. Nancy will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and sister, a trusted friend and confidant to many, and a capable and dedicated colleague. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Stephanie and Leana Weissberg; Stephanie’s husband Spencer Hallam and their one-year-old daughter, Isla; her sister Donna Damelio and husband Rick; and her sister Mary Benton and husband Tom.

Nancy was born in Malden, Mass. on July 9, 1952 to Steve and Louise Pepe. After living in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire, Nancy moved to California with her then husband, Jeff Weissberg, and two daughters in 1991. Nancy retired in September 2020 after working many years as a software designer and manager at both the Automobile Club of Southern California and Mitsubishi. At both organizations, she was regarded as a competent, professional, and kind coworker who cultivated longstanding friendships with colleagues.

Nancy spent much of the last year of her life in St. Louis, Mo. with her oldest daughter, Stephanie, son-in-law, Spencer, and their daughter, Isla. Nancy and Isla were completely enamored of each other. Nancy – known to Isla as Nana – reveled in seeing her first grandchild learn to crawl, babble, and sleep through the night. Nancy rightly predicted that Isla would take her first steps before her first birthday. Stephanie, Spencer, and Leana, who were all present for this momentous occasion, celebrated on her behalf.

Aside from family, Nancy took great pleasure in being near the ocean. She treasured walks alone and with friends and family along the Laguna Beach coastline and spent many afternoons sitting on the beach taking in the beauty. In the last years of her life, Nancy rekindled a relationship with her first husband, John McMullen of Massachusetts. Sadly, John passed away in March 2021.

A memorial service at sea will be held for Nancy on July 16, 2021. Nancy will be sorely missed but will live on in the hearts and memories of those she loved.