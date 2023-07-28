Obituary: Priscilla Ann Draper

Priscilla Ann Draper passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and her devoted caregivers, on June 15, 2023, after a long journey with dementia. She was 83 years old. Priscilla was born on November 6, 1939, in Glendora, California, to Audrey and Philip Blake, and was the younger sister of Barbara Oberle.

She attended Citrus High School and Community College before transferring to and graduating from the University of Redlands, where she was a member of the Alpha Theta Phi sorority. It was during that time she met the love of her life, Ranney Draper, whom she married in 1961 and moved to Orange County to be closer to the beach. She earned her teaching credential and taught elementary school in the Garden Grove school district for two years. Three children followed, and she devoted herself full-time to their care, encouragement and support in their many activities.

In 1972, Priscilla and Ranney moved their young family into Three Arch Bay in Laguna Beach and settled into Priscilla’s “dream home” on North La Senda in 1980. She fully embraced life there with family weekends at the beach, tennis, cooking and painting classes and bridge groups. She loved remodeling and interior design for all her homes, which led to her opening Courtyard Antiques in Laguna Beach in 1983; this was an especially joyful phase in her life. She also volunteered at South Coast Hospital, Sherman Gardens and the Friendship Shelter. Gardening here in Laguna and at a part-time home in Sun Valley, Idaho, was another passion. She loved her many dogs and always had one or two at her side, including Teddy, who misses her greatly.

But her greatest love was her family. She adored her three children and four grandchildren and was immensely proud of each of them, celebrating all their goals and accomplishments. Her joy was complete when the family gathered together.

Priscilla had an infectious sense of humor and loved to laugh; indeed, her contagious giggle brought joy to many hearts. She possessed remarkable beauty and poise and was a humble, down-to-earth person who preferred to stay out of the spotlight.

Priscilla will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her, but the memory of that bright, loving smile and feisty, fun and independent spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

She is survived by her husband, Ranney Draper; three children and their spouses: Ranney Blake Draper (Eric Roinestad), Mark Draper (Heidi), and Kristin Grimm (Klaus); and her grandchildren: Matt Grimm, Owen Grimm, Blake Draper and Macy Draper.

To honor her memory, love your family and your pets, and take good care of your gardens and flowers, just as Priscilla did.