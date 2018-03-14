Quantcast
Officer Cleared in Elder-Abuse Allegation

Laguna Beach police Officer Rock Wagner was placed on administrative leave after his arrest on suspicion of elder abuse and fraud.

Laguna Beach police Officer Rock Wagner returns to the field this week.

Laguna Beach Police Officer Rock Wagner returned to the job this week after criminal and internal affairs investigations cleared him of any charges related to an elder-abuse inquiry in Fullerton that allegedly involved him and two others.

Chief Laura Farinella said Wagner was “exonerated in every way,” with prosecutors declining to press criminal charges and internal affairs investigators finding no violations of internal policies.

Wagner was placed on paid administrative leave in December while both the criminal and internal affairs investigations took place.

Prosecutors confirmed this week they declined to pursue charges of unspecified misconduct involving finances against Wagner, his sister Wendy Wagner and her boyfriend, Norman McBride. “Our office did not file charges as the investigation revealed a crime did not occur,” spokeswoman Michelle Van Der Linden said.

The district attorney’s office and the county’s Adult Protective Services division informed Fullerton police of alleged misconduct last year. “We had probable cause to make an arrest,” said Fullerton police spokesman Jon Radus, who declined to describe the victim of the suspected abuse.

 

