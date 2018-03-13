Erratic Driving Leads to Drug Seizure

Laguna Beach police seized pounds of marijuana, cocaine, a stolen gun and hundreds of dollars from two suspected drug dealers shortly after midnight on Monday, March 12.

Police arrested Aaron Vasquez, of Irvine, and Alex Klein, of Anaheim, for suspicion of possession of cocaine for sales, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and carrying a loaded stolen firearm, Sgt. Jim Cota said in a statement.

Officers followed their Aston Martin as it split off from a group of 10 vehicles, which were driving recklessly on South Coast Highway at Legion Street. The sports car lacked any license plates and was stopped in the 100 block of Cleo Street, Cota said.

A search of a backpack on the floorboard and the trunk turned up a scale, a stolen .25 caliber handgun, cocaine, $4,800 in cash and three bags of marijuana totaling two pounds, Cota said.

Vasquez and Klein were both taken into custody and transported to Orange County Jail.

Sunday, March 11

Traffic collision. 1:41 a.m. Laguna Canyon Road. Passengers suffered minor injuries in a three-car collision that involved a rollover.

Saturday, March 10

Traffic stop. Montage Way. 1 a.m. A 45-year-old Dana Point woman was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. 300 block of Oak St. 1:51 a.m. A 22-year-old Rancho Santa Margarita man was cited for DUI.

DUI. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 2:07 a.m. A 23-year-old Orange resident was cited for DUI.

Disturbance. Bluebird Canyon Dr. 11:41 p.m. A 26-year-old man from Menifee was cited for DUI.

Friday, March 9

Vehicle stop. Thalia St. 1:51 a.m. Oscar Osorio Soto, 30, of Laguna Niguel, was cited for DUI and held for $10,000 bail due to a second offense in 10 years.

Grand theft. 600 block of Mystic View. About $7,000 worth of equipment, tools and copper wiring disappeared from a construction site.

Fraud. 200 block of San Joaquin St. 4:31 p.m. A father reported that his juvenile daughter was involved in a “flipping money” scheme, which was caught before funds were dispersed.

Traffic stop. Solana Way. 10 p.m. A 30-year-old Ladera Ranch woman was cited for DUI.

Thursday, March 8

Solicitation. 1300 block of Pitcairn Place. 3 p.m. Four men going door to door prompted a call to police, who arrested Jearl Eugene Perry, 24, for a warrant for possessing brass knuckles.

Reckless driving. El Toro Rd. 4:16 p.m. A report about an swerving vehicle led to the arrest of a 43-year-old Laguna Beach woman for DUI.

Burglary. 2900 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 6:49 p.m. A resident who returned home found the door unlocked and food in the frig gone.

Wednesday, March 7

Citizen hail. 200 block of Ocean Ave. A 26-year-old Laguna Hills man was cited for DUI and his companion, Whitney Leanne Walker, 26, of Santa Ana, arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence as a result of a fight inside a vehicle.

Vehicle burglary. 300 block of Cypress Dr. 7:08 a.m. Two purses, sunglasses and suitcases were taken from a locked vehicle.

Tuesday, March 6

Traffic collision. Coast Hwy at Aliso Circle. 11:33 a.m. Two people were injured in a collision where one vehicle rolled over and two dogs escaped. Lanes reopened after an hour-long closure.

Monday, March 5

Disturbance. 1400 block of N. Coast Hwy. Andrew Martin Farias, 38, Laguna Beach homeless, was arrested for allegedly making criminal threats with a knife against a hotel employee. Officers confiscated a folding knife.