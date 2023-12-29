Opinion: All I Want For Xmas is a Radio Station 

By Billy Fried

You know that saying about not realizing how good something is until it’s gone? I fear that could be the case with our little radio station, KXFN (104.7 on your FM dial). You know, the one that’s been broadcasting for over a decade now. It’s a miracle our micro market of 22,000 residents can sustain live, terrestrial radio – let alone two weekly newspapers and a monthly magazine. It speaks volumes to our community’s interest in public affairs and residential real estate advertising.

KXFM was like a lightning bolt that struck from the heavens when 24-year-old Tyler Russell launched the venture. It was a heady time for Laguna, as a large swath of locals lined up to volunteer their time – myself included. Hey, we like the sound of our voices in Laguna. And that’s a feast for all you introverts at home.

And just like that, we launched with a full spectrum of eclectic programming – at least from the volunteers at night and on weekends. Like the one on Canadian music, which seemed to me as plausible as, say, Canadian cuisine. But Earle Jive showed me I was wrong. And that’s the beauty of independent radio, programmed and curated by real people – that sense of discovery. The station also featured new age and self-help shows, shows on South African, Reggae, and Hawaiian music, rockabilly from the great Lee Rocker (of Stray Cats fame), live music in studio from music lover Rick Conkey, and the irrepressible “Ida Mae” (Cindy Obrand), delighting us with her Saturday roadside rhapsodies on alt country and bluegrass.

Plus, our mornings perked up with the delightfully snarky and unpredictable musings of Jason Feddy. We knew him as a gifted musician and songwriter, but had no idea how twisted his mind was. He’s entertaining, insightful and nakedly honest, and he represents the best of Laguna.

But, alas, it’s hard to continually sell advertising on a station so small it has no ratings. And when the initial euphoria wore off, things plateaued. And then there was Covid, cutbacks, and ultimately a lack of resources to pursue the Sisyphean task of ongoing non-profit fundraising.

But what if the model is wrong? Why are we asking merchants to fund the station when the true beneficiaries are the listeners?

Simply stated, the station is indispensable to our safety. For every resident (and visitor as well), the station is a critical lifeline during an emergency or mass evacuation. Electricity, internet and cell phone communication can go dark in an instant. But not a radio station with back-up generators, with a pipeline to police and other emergency officials. Would you pay just $10 a month ($120 per year) for a resource that, while it may not reimburse you for that entertainment center, could save your life? What if Paradise, Calif., had had a local radio station? Could any of those people who got incinerated in their cars been diverted?

Every household and hotel room should have a hand-crank or battery-powered radio for when the grid goes down. For that reason alone, the city should provide a considerable subsidy from its emergency preparedness budget. And the rest of the burden should be borne by our community.

The real reason for the station’s faltering fortunes is not the business model, but the execution. Those young founders never understood our demographic. “Generational Alt Rock?” What’s that? And when they switched to “Human Crafted Radio,” it sounded more like baked goods. Two key words were always missing that should have been their guiding principle: “Laguna,” and “Community.” Because that’s what a hyper local radio station can offer that truly differentiates it in a saturated, algorithmic-led media world.

Besides emergency broadcasting capabilities, there’s plenty of day-to-day content that would be well worth paying for. Radio is a special medium. It still delivers the best in long-form discourse, live and up-to-the-minute news, and immediacy and insights from its thoughtful personalities. What if we had a potent lineup of local news, politics, arts, culture, education, weather, high school sports, and live, event-based broadcasts? All rounded out with more sophisticated music that appeals to our older, educated residents. Like jazz, opera, classical, classic rock, R&B, and ethnic and niche music from around the globe. And of course a show dedicated to our own vibrant music scene.

We’ve got the talented personnel and radio savants who passionately want to keep the station going. We have the incredible gift of an FCC license that would be criminal to squander. We just need some benevolent philanthropists who love Laguna to step in and make a tax-deductible legacy donation to buy the station and staff it with some full-time professionals. There’s additional funding sources out there like grants and sponsorships. It’s not an expensive proposition, as non-profits cannot sell for a profit.

Who will step up and enable our glorious local radio station, a future that can showcase the best of Laguna, and keep us safe? If you are interested in seeing this resource continue, feel free to contact me, and I will fill you in on the details.

So please stay tuned… hopefully to KXFM, Laguna’s Community Radio.

Billy is the CEO of La Vida Laguna, an outdoor adventure company, and the host of “Laguna Talks” on KXFM radio – Thursdays at 8 p.m. Email: [email protected].