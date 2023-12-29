Police Log: Week of Dec. 20 to Dec. 27

Excerpts From Police Logs

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Burglary. Samson Seiler, 19, of Chula Vista, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary. He was held on $50,000 bail.

Burglary. Chase Taylor, 19, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary. He was held on $50,000 bail.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Vehicle theft, possessing a controlled substance paraphernalia. Christian Eric Powell, 25, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance paraphernalia and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was held on $20,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Scott Anthony Rogholt, 44, of Lakewood, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $500 bail.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Bench warrant. Stayce Breanne Goodemote, 34, of Laguna Niguel, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on $1,000 bail.

Friday, Dec. 23

Contempt of court. Nicholas Stephen Robinson, 30, was arrested on suspicion of disobeying a court order. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Disorderly conduct. Fausto David Caceres, 25, of Cudahy, was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Assault on a custodial officer, refusing to provide blood, saliva, contempt of court, obstructing an officer. Fallon Leandra Gaughan, 35, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a custodial officer, refusing to provide blood, saliva, contempt of court and obstructing an officer. She was held on $40,000 bail.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Contempt of court, driving drunk on a suspended license, driving on probation with a BA of 0.01 or greater. Victor Henry Stewart, 53, of Whittier, was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, driving drunk on a suspended license, driving on probation with a BA of 0.01 or greater. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Bench warrant. Stephen Wayne Melzard, 66, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $500 bail.

A 53-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 21-year-old Oceanside man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Trespassing, attempting to commit a crime and burglary. Marco Polo Egas, 57, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, attempting to commit a crime and felony burglary. He was held on $100,500 bail.

Petty theft, use of a controlled substance. Javier Alejandro Diaz-Diaz, 29, of San Fernando, was arrested on suspicion of using a controlled substance and petty theft. He was held on $500 bail.

Monday, Dec. 26

Trespassing, resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Angelicque Marie Pines, 50, of Palmdale was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. She was held on $1,000 bail.

Bench warrant, failing to provide blood or saliva. Eric Lloyd Darby Dawson, 40, of Laguna Woods was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and failing to provide blood or saliva. He was held on $20,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Willis Andre Morrison, 18, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Vandalism. Vincent Bruce Morales, 20, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and defacing property. He was held on $500 bail.