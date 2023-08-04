Opinion: E-Bike Safety Needed Before a Serious Accident Occurs

By Gene Felder

Top of the World Neighborhood Association (TOWNA) board members recently discussed concerns about e-bike traffic safety. TOWNA sent a letter to Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert encouraging the enforcement of California electric bike traffic safety laws. This was due to having observed an increasing number of electric bikes (e-bikes) being used and misused in our community, including instances where riders are speeding, posing a risk to themselves and others on the road. We have observed cases where young riders are not wearing helmets, a serious safety concern. We have also noticed instances where e-bike riders use pedestrian pathways or disregard designated bike lanes, which can lead to conflicts with pedestrians and cyclists. E-bike riders are required to follow the same traffic rules as traditional bicycles. It is important to enforce adherence to traffic signals and signs, including stopping at red lights and yielding to pedestrians.

The TOWNA board requested that the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) allocate resources and personnel to increase patrolling and targeting enforcement and to organize workshops to inform residents about electric bike traffic safety laws. This would help foster a culture of responsible e-bike usage and ensure the well-being of all road users.

We very much appreciated Chief Calvert’s prompt response:

“Through our education and outreach over the last 18 months, there seems to be a general misunderstanding of how e-bikes can be governed. Essentially, they are considered traditional bicycles under the California Vehicle Code. As you pointed out, the operator must abide by the same roadway rules as a standard bicycle and obey the same traffic laws as motor vehicles by stopping for traffic lights and stop signs and yielding the right-of-way. There are three classes of e-bikes, and a license, insurance and registration are not required to operate any of them. The first two classes of e-bikes are viewed the same as regular bicycles, and riders under 18 must wear a helmet. Class 3 bicycles can reach speeds up to 28 miles an hour. These bicycles cannot be used by anyone under 16, and helmets are required, regardless of age.”

“Our community is rightfully concerned about the safety of our kids operating these bikes, and we want to try and prevent a major accident from occurring. In an effort to educate our kids and parents, our School Resource Officers (SRO) held a City-wide virtual community meeting last year to discuss e-bike safety and were able to answer questions. The SROs have also conducted over 40 presentations on bicycle safety at schools throughout town, and we worked with the Laguna Beach Unified School District to begin an e-bike permitting program for kids to be able to ride their bikes to school. The permits are only issued to kids who have successfully passed our safety class.”

“We will continue to provide education, but frankly, we need the parents of some of these younger e-bike riders riding recklessly to step in and help support us in preventing an accident.”

“I have asked my officers to start placing a stronger focus on the enforcement of bicycle laws, including our local ordinances prohibiting the use of bicycles on sidewalks and city parks. Consistent enforcement of e-bike regulations combined with education will be key to promoting a culture of safety and compliance.”

We all want to prevent a serious accident from occurring, and Chief Calvert’s programs and information are most helpful. He reminds us that when we have concerns and observe something that appears not right, call the police by calling the general line at (949) 497-0701.

Gene is the Top of the World Neighborhood Association President.